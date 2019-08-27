CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Airline passengers in the Tri-State Area have a new option.

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced service Tuesday from Newark Liberty Airport including two international routes.

Some tickets will cost just $15 each way.

Frontier will fly from Newark to 15 cities including San Juan, as well as non-stop to Cancun and Punta Cana.

Flights to some cities will start in November, others begin in the spring.

