NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Airline passengers in the Tri-State Area have a new option.
Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced service Tuesday from Newark Liberty Airport including two international routes.
Some tickets will cost just $15 each way.
Frontier will fly from Newark to 15 cities including San Juan, as well as non-stop to Cancun and Punta Cana.
Flights to some cities will start in November, others begin in the spring.