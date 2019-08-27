



Dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims will have their day in court today.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman invited Epstein’s accusers, lawyers and prosecutors to speak during a hearing in Lower Manhattan.

Prosecutors have asked Berman to scrap the charges against the financier, since the defendant is dead.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. He was being held without bail when he killed himself on August 10.

The 66-year-old allegedly sexually abused dozens of women in the early 2000s at mansions in Manhattan and Florida.

Since today’s hearing was scheduled, it was revealed that Epstein signed a will just two days before his suicide putting over $577 million in assets into a trust fund. The will, filed in the Virgin Islands where Epstein maintained a residence, was expected to make it more difficult for dozens of accusers to collect damages.

Attorney General William Barr has vowed that anyone who aided Epstein in sex trafficking will be pursued in a continuing investigation.

He also removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons from his position, placed two guards who were supposed to be watching Epstein the morning he died on administrative leave and temporarily reassigned the warden to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Barr has said officials had uncovered “serious irregularities” and was angry that staff members at the federal lockup had failed to “adequately secure this prisoner.”

At the time of his death, Epstein was preparing though his lawyers to argue in court papers due in September that he could not be prosecuted because he signed a no-prosecution deal with prosecutors a dozen years ago in Florida. Prosecutors in New York said that deal did not prevent the new charges. Epstein signed it before he pleaded guilty to Florida state charges in 2008, admitting sexual relations with teenage girls under the age of consent.

The suicide happened despite a warning in late July when Epstein was found on the floor of his cell with bruises to his neck. After Epstein died, Berman asked the jail’s warden for answers about that episode, saying it had never been “definitively explained.”

Epstein spent a few days under suicide watch but then was transferred back to a cell in a Special Housing Unit where he had a cellmate. Eventually, though, the cellmate was taken out and he was left alone.

