PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The family of a Long Island teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend is pleading for help.
Jenna Perez would have turned 18 next week, but now her family is planning her funeral.
She was killed Saturday night when a driver struck her while she was crossing Nesconset Highway near Terryville Road in Port Jefferson Station.
Jose Ortiz, the victim’s uncle, had a message for the driver Tuesday night.
“Turn yourself in. Take accountability for what you did. She had her whole life ahead of her. You took that away,” he said. “Give some peace of mind to my family. Justice should be done for Jenna.”
A GoFundMe has been created to help the family: gofundme.com/f/justice-for-jenna-perez