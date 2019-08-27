Comments
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man is in custody after shots were fired at a middle school on Long Island.
The situation began around 9 a.m. Tuesday outside Roosevelt Middle School.
Police said the suspect then barricaded himself inside a house near East Clinton and Denton avenues.
One man was eventually taken into custody.
Roosevelt’s middle and high schools were temporarily placed on lockdown. Staff members were inside the middle school, but there were no students on campus.
No injuries were reported.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.