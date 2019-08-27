CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV, New York weather, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

We have a lovely day ahead. We can expect more clouds than yesterday morning, but temps are a few degrees milder. We start temps off in the 50s and 60s, maxing out around 75-77 degrees in NYC.

(Credit: CBS2)

The added clouds cover is indicative of a front approaching. And that is expect what happens on Wednesday. Temps spike in the low 80s and there is a chance for a passing showers or storm closer to early Thursday morning.

(Credit: CBS2)

No umbrella today though folks! Have a wonderful day.

Comments

Leave a Reply