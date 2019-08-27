Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
We have a lovely day ahead. We can expect more clouds than yesterday morning, but temps are a few degrees milder. We start temps off in the 50s and 60s, maxing out around 75-77 degrees in NYC.
The added clouds cover is indicative of a front approaching. And that is expect what happens on Wednesday. Temps spike in the low 80s and there is a chance for a passing showers or storm closer to early Thursday morning.
No umbrella today though folks! Have a wonderful day.