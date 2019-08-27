



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today as clouds continue to stream in from the west. It’s still very comfortable with low humidity and highs reaching the mid 70s.

Mainly cloudy skies tonight will help keep temps a little milder than the previous few. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid 60s for most places. The far NW suburbs will dip into the upper 50s. There may be a few drops to the west, but it stays dry otherwise.

For Wednesday, a cold front approaches from the west. Temps will be closer to normal in the low 80s and the humidity will be up a bit. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening.

Except for a lingering shower or two early Thursday, it clears out again and the humidity drops off for late week.