



— A woman driving a mobility scooter the wrong way on a busy Kentucky freeway was pulled over by police officers Monday afternoon.

The woman took the scooter from a local Kroger grocery store, according to police in Newport. She allegedly drove it through a maze of traffic, down the exit ramp and onto Interstate 471, heading northbound in the southbound emergency lane.

“She was up against the wall, traveling in the emergency lane,” said Lt. Paul Kunkel with the Newport Police Department.

She had made it nearly a mile from the store before she was stopped by officers just south of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge into Cincinnati.

The veteran Kunkel said he couldn’t recall a traffic stop like this one.

“In my police career, no. This is unique,” he told WLWT

Police said the woman was suffering from a “mental episode” and taken to a facility “where she could get the help she needed,” WLWT reported.

The grocery scooter, which still had plenty of remaining battery power, was returned to Kroger.