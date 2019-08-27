NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was stabbed on a subway train in Manhattan on Thursday. Police are looking for two women accused in the attack.

The NYPD told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway a 30-year-old man got into an argument with two women on board a southbound No. 4 train. One of them stabbed him in the stomach as the train pulled up to the 59th Street and Lexington Avenue stop, and then they took off.

After the 1 p.m. incident, detectives scoured the station, looking for any evidence the suspects may have left behind. Officers on bikes and in their cruisers converged on the corner where the two women were last seen. Police said they took off on foot, leaving the injured man on the train, bleeding from the abdomen.

He was removed at the Grand Central stop and taken to Bellevue where he is in stable condition. The incident resulted in delays on the downtown 4 and 5 trains. Waiting riders said they felt uneasy about their afternoon commute.

“Scared, because it might be me the person who got stabbed,” said Yarlegny DeLeon of the Bronx.

DeLeon said she would like to see more of an NYPD presence underground, especially after an incident like this.

“It makes me feel afraid walking on the train without having a lot of police around it,” DeLeon said.

Parkchester resident Tony Brown called it a sad day for New York, adding he would to see more respect between the commuters, themselves.

“It’s disappointing to hear that this is how we treat each other. It’s disappointing also to know that women are doing these kinds of violent crimes,” Brown said.

Police said one of the women they’re looking for was wearing a blonde wig, yellow bra, silver belt and blue jeans and had a tattoo on her hip. The other was wearing a do-rag.

“I think that’s pretty incredible. Usually, it’s pretty safe down here in the subway, so it’s very unfortunate, but hopefully they find the person who did it,” added Ralph Cimmino of the Upper East Side.

The NYPD said it doesn’t believe the women knew the victim, and doesn’t yet know what the argument was about.