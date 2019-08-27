CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Norwood, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A worker has died has and five others were injured when a building under construction collapsed in the Bronx Tuesday.

It happened around noon at 92 East 208th Street in the Norwood section.

The FDNY said metal scaffolding collapsed from the second floor onto the first, trapping a worker. That worker was freed about a half hour later but died from his injuries.

Two of the five people hurt suffered serious injuries, according to the FDNY.

Comments

Leave a Reply