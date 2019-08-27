Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A worker has died has and five others were injured when a building under construction collapsed in the Bronx Tuesday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A worker has died has and five others were injured when a building under construction collapsed in the Bronx Tuesday.
#FDNY members remain on scene of a partial building collapse at 92 E. 208 St #Bronx. The trapped individual has been recovered and has succumbed to fatal injuries. There are also 2 serious injuries, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries, reported.
— FDNY (@FDNY) August 27, 2019
It happened around noon at 92 East 208th Street in the Norwood section.
The FDNY said metal scaffolding collapsed from the second floor onto the first, trapping a worker. That worker was freed about a half hour later but died from his injuries.
Two of the five people hurt suffered serious injuries, according to the FDNY.