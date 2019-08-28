



— A recent video showing U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star Carli Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal in football quickly went viral.

Now, the native of Delran, New Jersey, is receiving offers from the NFL, and she’s seriously considering the career change, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday.

When Lloyd launched the epic field goal during a Philadelphia Eagles practice last week, she also put in motion the dream of a female NFL player.

“I think it’s about time. We’re all ready for it. We’ve been waiting for something like this. We’d be so proud of her,” Garden State resident Aliyah Azarzar said.

The dream could’ve become reality this week after Lloyd was offered a chance to make an NFL team.

“It’s honestly got me thinking a little bit,” Lloyd said at the time.

But the two-time World Cup champion passed, for now.

“I think that it’s possible. I’m kind of considering the offers and we’ll see what happens,” Lloyd said.

The 37-year-old is famous for having one of the biggest legs in soccer. In the World Cup she buried goals from midfield. To grade her real ability, Overmyer asked Mike Westhoff, one of the most respected special teams coaches in NFL history.

“If she could do it, I would have no qualms. I would do it in a second. I would find out,” Westhoff said.

What Lloyd would need to do is get the kick off in 1.3 seconds from the snap, and elevate it to 10 feet in the first 4 yards.

“In my opinion, from what I saw, I’d say she cannot do it. But I’d give her a chance and I’d find out,” Westhoff said.

Lloyd said she knows she’ll need training and practice to master the technique. She would also need the mental fortitude she has shown throughout her soccer career.

No female has broken the gender barrier in any of the four major sports. Now, it’s possible it could be broken in the most violent sport.

“I mean, if somebody’s got the talent and can make the kicks, why shouldn’t it happen? Gender doesn’t matter. The ball doesn’t care who kicks it. The ball don’t lie,” tourist Peter Klinges of Wayne, Pennsylvania, said.

What started as harmless fun could become groundbreaking.

Lloyd said she will train with a kicking coach this year and hopefully will get a tryout with an NFL team next year.