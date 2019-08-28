NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As Tropical Storm Dorian gathers strength and takes aim at the Caribbean islands, New Yorkers with ties to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are keeping a watchful eye.
On Tuesday, Gov. Wanda Vazquez of Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, and President Donald Trump approved federal assistance, CBS2’s Valerie Castro reports.
The lasting effects of Hurricane Maria from 2017 are still felt and seen as rebuilding continues in some of the hardest-hit areas of the island. Sandbags are being prepped and island residents are filling shopping carts with bottled water, batteries, generators and other supplies.
The Roberto Clemente Colosseum in San Juan will be opened as a shelter during the storm.
People with family and loved ones in the area possibly affected by the storm should take note of the following hurricane resources in case the storm escalates and makes landfall.
Ready.Gov Hurricane Toolkit
- Preparedness Guide
- How To Create An Emergency Communication Plan
- Emergency Planning For Dogs, Cats & Other Pets
- Emergency Supplies & Disaster Kit Shopping List
- Flood Insurance Information
Resources In Puerto Rico
- Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration
- Map Of Federal Affairs Regional Offices
- FEMA Locating Loved Ones Registry
- American Red Cross Safe & Well Registry
- Red Cross Guide To Puerto Rico Resources
- Puerto Rico Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)
Resources In The Dominican Republic
- U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic Hurricane and Disaster Preparedness (English)
- U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic Hurricane and Disaster Preparedness (Spanish)
- Dominican Emergency Operations Center (Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias) (Spanish only)
- Dominican National Office of Meteorology (Oficina Nacional de Meteorologia) (Spanish only)