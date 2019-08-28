CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As Tropical Storm Dorian gathers strength and takes aim at the Caribbean islands, New Yorkers with ties to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are keeping a watchful eye.

On Tuesday, Gov. Wanda Vazquez of Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, and President Donald Trump approved federal assistance, CBS2’s Valerie Castro reports.

The lasting effects of Hurricane Maria from 2017 are still felt and seen as rebuilding continues in some of the hardest-hit areas of the island. Sandbags are being prepped and island residents are filling shopping carts with bottled water, batteries, generators and other supplies.

The Roberto Clemente Colosseum in San Juan will be opened as a shelter during the storm.

People with family and loved ones in the area possibly affected by the storm should take note of the following hurricane resources in case the storm escalates and makes landfall.

