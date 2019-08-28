Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child playing around ended up falling down a garbage chute and into a basement trash compactor in East Harlem on Tuesday night.
The NYPD said the boy was found with minor injuries following a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment building on E. 102nd Street.
The child only fell one floor into the basement, dropping between 6 to 10 feet, and the compactor was not active at the time.
According to 1010 WINS, the boy was visiting relatives in the building at the time of the incident.