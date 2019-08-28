



Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

A 63-year-old man was attacked with a paving stone while exercising in a park.

The suspect allegedly yelled an anti-Semitic slur before blindsiding the victim.

Abraham Gopin, a beloved father and grandfather, was going for his usual jog near the ballfields inside Lincoln Terrace Park around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was attacked.

“He certainly feared for his life,” his son-in-law, Benny Friedman, told CBS2. “It was clear to him that the man was trying to kill him. Those were his words – the man was out for blood, that’s for sure.”

Gopin’s family said a stranger approached him in the park, yelled a slur and punched him in the face. The suspect then hit the 63-year-old over the head with a paving stone, knocking out his teeth and leaving him with a bloody gash.

“From the yelling, he didn’t respond. But from the moment that the boulder flew, he said he went into self-defense mode,” said Friedman.

According to the NYPD, there have been 145 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints in the city so far this year – up from 88 complaints in the same time last year.

“To just walk into a park to enjoy themselves and leave in a stretcher, and that is totally unacceptable,” New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch said. “We are in a crisis here in New York City. We need to do more to prevent such incidents from happening, and we need to work together as communities.”

“Unfortunately, these kind of events are becoming more and more prevalent,” said Friedman.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams condemned the attack on Twitter, urging anyone with information to call police.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this despicable act of violence, and we will find the attacker. This city will stop at nothing to protect our communities from hate and violence.@BennysMusic, I wish your father-in-law a speedy recovery. https://t.co/EVSSKWF0M0 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 27, 2019

I'm disgusted by the vicious attack on Avraham Gopin this morning in Crown Heights' Lincoln Terrace Park. No one should be attacked, hate-fueled or not. Violence is violence, wrong is wrong. Contact @NYPDNews if you have any information on this crime. https://t.co/zSXx3065dF — Eric Adams (@BPEricAdams) August 27, 2019

Gopin’s family said they’re just grateful he made it out of the park alive.

“There’s no question that things could have [been] far worse than they are now. I believe he’s going to continue living just the way he was,” Friedman said.

The victim has left the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League and NYPD Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.