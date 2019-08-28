Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down a man seen on video robbing a Manhattan smoke shop at gunpoint.
The armed robbery happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on August 18 in the Lenox Hill neighborhood.
Police said the suspect walked into Tobaco N Vape on Second Avenue, displayed a handgun and demanded money.
He made off with an undermined amount of cash.
The store’s clerk was not hurt.
