NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver is under arrest after trying to use his car as a weapon against NYPD officers.
Police smashed the windows of a Lexus during a Midtown traffic stop Wednesday.
The NYPD says after officers pulled over the car on West 48th Street and the driver refused to hand over his license.
Investigators say he then tried to take off, ramming into a police cruiser.
When the driver refused again to get out of the car, officers broke the windows and forcibly removed him.
One officer reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident.
The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.