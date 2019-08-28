



– Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a musical comedy about brunch to a tour of classic New York City food, here’s what to do on the local food scene this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Hester Street Fair’s Lobster and Beer

From the event description:

Are you hungry for lobster and beer? Of course you are! We’re back with our extra popular event Lobster and Beer for the second time this season. If you’re not convinced based on the title of the event alone, PureWow named us as one of the “22 Things to Add to Your End-of-Summer Bucket List.”

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Hester Street Fair, corner of Hester and Essex streets

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

The Imbible presents ‘Day Drinking’

From the event description:

The smash-hit musical comedy series The Imbible is known for taking audiences on a booze-fueled journey through the history of spirits and cocktails. Now there’s a new edition called “Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical,” which explores the quintessential New York brunch experience. Watch as four friends battle today’s always-connected, over-scheduled world to carve out time for brunch together in this fun and comedic off-Broadway musical. As they prepare for their gathering, they learn the stories behind not only well-known brunch drinks but also brunch itself, and come to appreciate the value of making time to break bread (or waffles) with those we love.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2 p.m.

Where: New World Stages, The Green Room, 340 W. 50th St.

Price: $20–$45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl

From the event description:

Travel back in time to the Roaring Twenties as your tour guide makes the past come alive. On this three-hour pub crawl, you’ll visit a Lower East Side bar that served as a speakeasy during the Prohibition era, along with other hidden bars. You’ll have boozy fun learning about this fascinating chapter of American history.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.

Price: $37

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Whiskey Stories: Flavors of Asia

From the event description:

Whiskey Stories is an experiential, multi-sensory whiskey-tasting and storytelling event where four premium whiskey flights from India, Taiwan, Japan and China are paired with four gourmet foods from those countries. As featured on Bloomberg News and recommended by the Michelin Guide, this entertaining gathering at the Little Palace in Brooklyn is designed and curated by whiskey specialist and comic storyteller Rachna Hukmani.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Love Shack – A Little Palace, 161 Stockholm St., Brooklyn

Price: $69

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 68% off Great Food Tour of New York

From the Best Tours deal description:

Taste the true New York classics at the finest eateries in NYC, with a professional guide to tell the stories.

Where: Village Cigars, 110 Seventh Ave. South

Price: $19 for one ⁠(62% discount off regular price); $35 for two (65% discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

