By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Can you feel the uptick in humidity today? Yep, that’s bona fide tropical moisture fed right from the Gulf Stream’s warm waters.

TD 6 or (if this is updated) TS Erin is close enough to us that it will churn up the waters and spill some rain ahead of itself. Combine this fact with an approaching cold front in Pennsylvania, we have the chance for showers and storms.

We can see some showers at any point today, and the storm risk goes up this afternoon and evening.