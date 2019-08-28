



Showers and isolated storms will have a stronger presence across Long Island this afternoon, but with the city on the fringe of the activity, we’ll leave in a chance the remainder of the day. There will be an uptick in the humidity, as well, so it will feel a little stickier out there. As for highs, they’ll be slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

The activity to the east will wind down through the first half of the night, while another round of showers will push through our area this evening. After that, expect clearing skies with temps dipping into the mid and upper 60s.

Tomorrow will feature a lot of sun thanks to an area of high pressure nudging in. It will be less humid, as well, with highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front will approach on Friday, but it looks like a mainly dry passage for now. That said, expect sunny to partly cloudy skies, a slight chance of a shower and highs in the low to mid 80s.