NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There is new fallout following the NYPD firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the Eric Garner case.
The NYPD’s largest union – the Police Benevolent Association – says its delegates unanimously approved resolutions of “no confidence” against Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner James O’Neill.
The PBA says Pantaleo’s firing was the final straw.
The union wants Commissioner O’Neill to resign and for Gov. Cuomo to remove de Blasio from office.
MORE: See The Full Resolution Calling For Bill De Blasio’s Removal Here
In response to the PBA vote, an NYPD spokesperson said in part, “the commissioner’s heart and soul are with the department and he’s honored to lead it.”
PBA leader Patrick Lynch continued to slam the mayor for his perceived anti-police rhetoric while in office.
“For years, Mayor de Blasio has demonized police officers and undermined our efforts to protect our city. For years, Commissioner O’Neill has cravenly acquiesced to the Mayor and his anti-cop allies,” Lynch said in a statement Wednesday.
“Neither can hope to regain the trust or confidence of New York City police officers. They must resign or be fired.”