



— A special board of education meeting was held Tuesday night in Wall Township to go over air testing on school trailers.

The company that performed the testing on the classroom trailers in the back of Central Elementary School found elevated levels of a common outdoor mold. Another uncommon type of mold was found in another trailer.

Parents also learned the first contractor left the project after telling the board the trailers should not be used, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday.

“They came a second time and said our recommendation is these trailers be scrapped,” a board member said at the meeting.

“You know what? That’s what they should’ve done. You finally found a contractor with a conscience,” a parent replied. “I know they were gonna throw a Band-Aid on this problem, put new siding on the damn thing and send them back in. Don’t tell me they weren’t going to do that. Because it took people on Facebook putting pictures out to see this problem.”

The trailers were placed in the back of the school in 2007. They were meant to be temporary to deal with overcrowding. They’ve been there ever since and used for the fifth grade. They were supposed to be repaired this summer in time for the start of school.

It turns out, there were delays. CBS2’s Alice Gainer first reported that parents were outraged over classroom trailers with rotting wood and water damage. Gainer has since learned about an ant infestation.

Last week, the school board voted to stop the repairs and secure the site.

Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyer emailed parents saying those students would be moved into the main building for the school year.