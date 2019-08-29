Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who may have been taken in Hudson Heights.
According to police, the girl was left by her father with a man the father knew at West 185th Street and Broadway at 3:40 p.m.
That man then took off with the child, police said.
Police are canvassing the area, searching for the girl. There’s nothing to indicate the child is in immediate danger, however.