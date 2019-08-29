CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hudson Heights, Local TV, Missing child, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who may have been taken in Hudson Heights.

According to police, the girl was left by her father with a man the father knew at West 185th Street and Broadway at 3:40 p.m.

That man then took off with the child, police said.

Police are canvassing the area, searching for the girl. There’s nothing to indicate the child is in immediate danger, however.

Comments

Leave a Reply