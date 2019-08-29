



Wednesday was a very bad night for the local candidates in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Hours after New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ended her 2020 campaign, it was revealed that Mayor Bill de Blasio was still short of threshold to qualify for the next Democratic debate.

Facing a midnight deadline to show both the fundraising and polling needed to reach the fall debates, de Blasio had reportedly failed to hit either mark.

According to CBS News, only 10 candidates had already reached the goals necessary to get an invite to the next level of the Democratic primary race.

Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, and Julian Castro will all be on the next debate stage.

New York City’s mayor is among 11 other candidates who reportedly couldn’t gather 130,000 unique donors (with 400 each in at least 20 states) and to hit two percent in four national polls.

Recently, de Blasio and Gillibrand had both seen their polling numbers around zero percent.

Candidates who don’t qualify for the September debates could reportedly still qualify for the following round in October.