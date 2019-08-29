Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An e-bike rider died Wednesday after colliding with a pedestrian earlier this week in Central Park.
Police said Charles Cheeseboro, 43, of Manhattan, was riding north on East Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday when he collided with a 77-year-old man crossing in the crosswalk at 74th Street.
Cheeseboro was rushed to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.
The pedestrian was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He is listed in stable condition.
Police said Cheeseboro was riding a pedal initiated, battery powered, hand throttle controlled e-bike.