WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The baseball team from Elizabeth, New Jersey, that made it to the Little League World Series was honored today by Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey state troopers.
The players were given a tour of the State Police Museum in West Trenton and showed off their “Jersey shake.”
The Elmora Troopers are named in honor of fallen trooper Thomas Hanratty, a former player for the Elmora Youth League, who was killed in a 1992 traffic stop.
“How incredibly proud all 9 million New Jerseyans were, and still are of you all,” said Murphy. “What a run.”
The boys from Elizabeth, New Jersey were defeated by Louisiana 4-1 at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The city of Elizabeth will hold a parade for the team on Sept. 6. Murphy issued a proclamation naming that day Elmora Troopers Day.