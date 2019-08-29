Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Giants have updated their child ticket policy following a CBS2 report.
Earlier this month, a New Jersey couple brought their 4-month-old son to a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Staffers told them they needed to buy a nearly $800 ticket for the boy.
“It just seemed kind of absurd that they were asking about a baby who can’t actually sit in a seat,” Sarah Zadoyko-Bartee told CBS2’s Meg Baker.
Now, a Giants spokesperson tells CBS2 they will allow infants under 34 inches to share a seat with a parent, free of charge.
That was already the policy for New York Jets games at the stadium.