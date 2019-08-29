Comments
IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey police officer who was wounded during a deadly shootout in Irvington earlier this month has been released from the hospital.
Officer Brandon Geata was all smiles as he left University Hospital in Newark to a round of applause from fellow first responders.
Geata was shot in the leg on Myrtle Avenue in Irvington back on Aug. 8.
Police say the gunman shot and killed another man he had gotten into an argument with.
Officers shot and killed the suspect in the ensuing gun battle.