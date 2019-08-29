Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Clouds will be leaving the Tri-state early this morning, making way for a gloriously sun-filled Thursday with low humidity! Finally. We being the day with temps in the 60s. Little cooler inland. Sunrise: 6:20am. Temps warm up into the 80s today.
Expected PM highs: 81-85° around the area. Friday and Saturday are even better looking! Temps get into the mid and upper 80s Friday. It would make for a great beach day. Labor Day Weekend is generally positive, with a chance for showers currently on deck for Monday.