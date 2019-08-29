CBSN New YorkWatch Now
It’s remarkably better out there today with abundant sunshine and less humid conditions. And on top of that, a summery feel’s back in place with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clear and mild is the story tonight, though we will see many of our northwest suburbs dip into the 50s overnight. As for here in the city, expect a low of about 66°.

We’re in for another dose of sunshine tomorrow; and with a southwest wind filling in, we’ll likely best today’s highs by a couple degrees or so. Outside of that, expect a passing shower or even a thunderstorm north and west in the afternoon.

As for Saturday, expect a pleasant mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80°.

