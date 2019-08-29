



NJ Transit announced it will add express bus service to the new American Dream water park at the Meadowlands when it opens its doors on Oct. 25.

In addition, at the end of August, it will expand three local bus routes on a pilot basis.

Along with a massive indoor water park, American Dream will also be an indoor amusement park with state of the art rides and live shows. It will feature an indoor ski slope and a shopping mall with more than 500 stores.

American Dream is under development by Triple Five, the company behind Minnesota’s famed Mall of America.

A new bus route, the No. 355, will operate daily express service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the American Dream every 30 minutes.

Bus Route No. 356 will operate daily express service from Secaucus Junction to American Dream every 30 minutes.

NJ Transit Details On New Bus Routes

To provide transportation options for American Dream employees prior to the opening, three local bus routes – the Route No. 85, which operates from Hoboken/Union City to Secaucus; Route No. 703, which operates from Paterson/Passaic to East Rutherford; and Route No. 772, which operates from Hackensack to the Meadowlands – will expand their operating hours and include stops at American Dream beginning on Saturday, August 31. These three bus lines initially will stop at the Racetrack at the Meadowlands until completion of the dedicated hub at American Dream and will continue operations once opened.

Additionally, Route No. 772 will be expanding to include Saturday and Sunday service. NJ Transit will implement the expanded weeknight service and new weekend service effective August 31.

To utilize Route No. 356 express bus service from Secaucus Junction customers may travel on any rail line that serves Secaucus Junction or any of the five NJ Transit bus routes that serve Secaucus Junction and transfer to Route No. 356 express bus for direct service to American Dream. They are:

No. 2, Journal Square to Secaucus

No. 78, Newark to Secaucus

No. 124, PABT to Secaucus-Harmon Cove

No. 129, PABT to Secaucus

No. 329, Harmon Cove to Secaucus

NJ Transit said it will monitor crowds at both Secaucus and PABT and adjust service based on demand. Public hearings on the new bus routes will be scheduled at a later date.