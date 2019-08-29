NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two former NYPD officers are avoiding prison after they pleaded guilty to misconduct charges.

The former cops were accused of having sex with a suspect and receiving a bribe.

The original rape charge against Eddie Martins and Richard Hall was dropped earlier this year.

Brooklyn prosecutors said in 2017, the men had sex in a police van with an 18-year-old they arrested for alleged drug possession.

They let her go and didn’t report the incident to supervisors.

A judge said the disgraced officers would be sentenced to five years of probation as part of their plea.

Prosecutors in the case objected, saying the men should serve time in prison for their actions.