Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say a terrorist plot in Queens has been stopped and a teen is under arrest.
Law enforcement sources tell CBS2 that a 19-year-old suspect was allegedly texting with undercover agents and revealed his plans to carry out an attack in the name of Islamic terror group ISIS.
The teen is a resident of Queens and was planning to launch his attack in the same borough, according to sources.
Authorities would not say that the public was never in any danger however, they added that threat has now been stopped by the teen’s arrest Thursday.
The ISIS suspect is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Friday.
Stay with CBS New York for the latest on the developing story