NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today will be one of the two busiest travel days for Labor Day Weekend, according to TripAdvisor.
The holiday is one of the most traveled weekends of the year, with New York City as one of the top destinations.
TripAdvisor says 61% of those traveling will hit the roads, while 27% will fly.
“This year, one third of Americans will be traveling for the last long weekend of summer,” said Elizabeth Monahan. “Try to leave a little bit earlier than you normally would or even later in the day to help avoid some of the busy traffic roads and long lines at the airport.”
The site predicts Tuesday will be the second busiest day, as people head back home.