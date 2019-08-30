



— As we head into the holiday weekend, some kids are thinking about heading back to school next week.

It can be a tough transition to go from summer break back to class, but as CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, there are things parents and guardians can do now that will help students stay sharp all year.

Eight-year-old Jaidalyn Tejeda hurt her foot, so she’ll be heading back to school on crutches. She’s also starting a new school, so she’s a little nervous.

“Kind of because I’m going to miss all my friends,” she said.

Pediatrician Dr. Suzette Oyeku, of Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, says lots of students are feeling those butterflies.

“If they’re starting school for the first time, if they’re going to a new school,” she said.

She says parents and guardians should set realistic expectations by letting their child know it’s completely normal to feel anxious for the first few days, or even weeks, of school. It’s also important to set aside consistent family time to talk about what’s happening, whether it’s family dinners or on weekends.

Also, now is the time to get children back to a normal routine, before school starts, especially when it comes to sleeping.

“So we started a week ago getting her back into her normal sleep habits, which is normally at 8 o’clock,” mother Jessica Garcia said.

Her wake-up time is now back to 7 a.m.

“That’s actually pretty good, because normally we recommend at least 10 to 12 hours of sleep for school-age kids,” Oyeku said.

Parents and guardians will also want to start adhering to limits on screen time, and experts advise not putting a TV in a child’s bedroom. For younger kids, keep the computer in a common area in the home.

It’s also a good idea to get children involved with packing their school lunches and get them into the habit of making healthy choices.

Experts also encourage parents and guardians to include their kids when they go grocery shopping and plan family meals. It helps them feel more connected with what they eat, and healthy choices will help set them up for a successful school year.

While physical and extracurricular activities are also important for kids, experts warn parents and guardians to watch out for over-scheduling. Trying to juggle too much can make it tough for children to have a good school year.