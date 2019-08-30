Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal health officials are investigating after more cases of breathing illnesses associated with vaping are discovered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they are now looking at 215 possible cases across 25 states including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
The illnesses include difficulty breathing, lung damage, and stomach problems.
Health officials say many of the reports involve e-cigarettes containing THC – the main ingredient in marijuana.
The CDC warns against buying vaping products off the street.