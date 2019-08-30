



With rank and file cops seething over the firing of the officer involved in the Eric Garner chokehold case , the NYPD’s top cop is offering an olive branch.

Commissioner James O’Neill says that case is closed and no charges will be brought against anyone else.

Socked with a vote of “no confidence” after he fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the Eric Garner chokehold case, O’Neill has chosen to close the book on the emotional and divisive incident.

He says no one else will face discipline for their actions that day in the summer of 2014.

“Will there be any more disciplinary actions, will there be any more firings?” CBS2’s Marcia Kramer asked the commissioner.

“July of 2015 IAB took a look at all the police officers involved, they interviewed dozens of police officers, dozens of civilians, Dan Pantaleo and Kizzy Adonis were the two officers that were disciplined,” O’Neill replied.

The commissioner fired Pantaleo, saying he used an illegal chokehold on Eric Garner when police moved in to arrest the Staten Island man for illegally selling untaxed cigarettes.

The event was captured on video as Garner continued to say “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

Sgt. Adonis lost 20 vacation days after pleading guilty to failure to supervise. Other cops, including Pantaleo’s partner, were exonerated.

“The Internal Affairs Bureau conducted a thorough investigation. They looked at each and every officer involved and the determination was made that there were going to be no further disciplinary charges,” O’Neill said.

The move was denounced by community groups and Rev. Al Sharpton, who said in a statement that O’Neill’s action “is an affront to the citizens of the city and an insult to the family of Eric Garner. Daniel Pantaleo could not have choked Eric Garner to death without the willful inaction of those officers present. That they are not being held accountable is a blatant miscarriage of justice.”

The commissioner, who presided over a promotion ceremony Friday, also appeared to take in stride a no confidence vote this week by the Police Benevolent Association and its president Patrick Lynch.

MORE: NYPD Union Votes ‘No Confidence’ In Bill De Blasio, Calls On Governor To Remove Mayor From Office

The PBA called for O’Neill’s resignation and for the governor to remove Mayor de Blasio from office in that no confidence resolution.

“He’s doing what he needs to do for his membership. I don’t agree with him,” O’Neill said.

Rev. Kirsten John Foy, a Garner family advisor, said despite the commissioner’s decision he would seek to have district attorneys in Staten Island and Manhattan pursue perjury charges against several officers.

Foy claimed they filed false reports in the case.