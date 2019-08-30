BREAKING OVERNIGHTNYPD: Shooting Suspect Killed After Opening Fire On Officers In Jamaica, Queens
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 5-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident last night in Brooklyn.

Police said the child was walking with her mother shortly before 9 p.m. near Harman Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick.

The girl started pulling on a decorative fence, which came undone and knocked her over, police said. She fell down and hit her head.

The child’s mother flagged a nearby ambulance. They were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

She was identified as 5-year-old Alysson Pinto-Chaumana.

Police said the investigation continues.

