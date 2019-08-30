Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 5-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident last night in Brooklyn.
Police said the child was walking with her mother shortly before 9 p.m. near Harman Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick.
The girl started pulling on a decorative fence, which came undone and knocked her over, police said. She fell down and hit her head.
The child’s mother flagged a nearby ambulance. They were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.
She was identified as 5-year-old Alysson Pinto-Chaumana.
Police said the investigation continues.