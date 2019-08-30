CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, manhole fires, New York, power outage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Multiple manhole fires in Brooklyn have knocked out power in Borough Park.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Friday evening at 56th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway as smoke poured out of the ground and into the street.

Multiple manhole fires in Brooklyn on Aug. 30, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

The New York Fire Department is on the scene and power is out in the area around the fire.

Authorities are urging commuters in the area to expect traffic delays and use alternate routes through Brooklyn.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story

Comments

Leave a Reply