NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Multiple manhole fires in Brooklyn have knocked out power in Borough Park.
Chopper 2 was over the scene Friday evening at 56th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway as smoke poured out of the ground and into the street.
The New York Fire Department is on the scene and power is out in the area around the fire.
Due to FDNY activity, expect a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 56th Street in Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 30, 2019
Authorities are urging commuters in the area to expect traffic delays and use alternate routes through Brooklyn.
