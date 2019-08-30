Comments
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former Met Wally Backman was arrested Friday morning on Long Island.
Officers were sent to a home in Riverhead around 7:45 a.m. for a report of an alleged domestic dispute involving a female subject and Backman, 59.
Backman was arrested and taken to the Riverhead Police Department.
Police say Backman has been charged with harassment and criminal mischief.
Backman played with the New York Mets from 1980-88 and is currently the manager of the Long Island Ducks.