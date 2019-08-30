



– Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also one of the busiest times to move.

Anyone who has packed up once knows it can be a nightmare.

Curbed NY says you can make moving an opportunity instead of a chore. They have a moving guide, and editor Amy Plitt stopped by with all the expert tips you need. Plitt has moved 10 times since living in New York.

So why do New Yorkers move so much?

“It’s partly the real estate market. You sign a lease for a year, you sign a lease for two years and you don’t know necessarily if you’re going to be able to stay in your apartment. But also I think people like the challenge of getting into a new neighborhood, a new place and seeing what’s there,” Plitt said.

Once you’ve found a place, what’s the game plan?

“Get it organized first. That is absolutely key. You are going to feel so frazzled if you wait to your movers help you so it’s really important to start purging as soon as you know you’re going to move. Get everything organized. Get a game plan out at least a month before you think you’re going to move,” Plitt said.

Her suggestions:

Be realistic

Purge

Sell your stuff

Don’t skimp on packing supplies

Number your boxes

Measure and wait to buy new furniture

And how do you find the right movers?

“I think the biggest thing to remember there is to talk to your network. Ask your friends who they’ve worked with. Ask other people who you know who’ve moved a lot, and you’re going to get the best recommendations from them,” Plitt said.

Once you find a good mover, stick with them, Plitt said.

As for unpacking and storage, Plitt suggests packing by room, and says it’s easy to find places to help your store things.

“Hanging art first is such a great way to make it feel like home. And putting out things that maybe aren’t art but that are special to you, whether it’s something that belonged to your parents, or family photos or something like that,” Plitt said. “Hang stuff on the walls, put stuff around, make it comfortable, make it feel like yours.”