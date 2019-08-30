NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of punching a female MTA conductor earlier this month in Brooklyn.
The attack happened around 7:20 a.m. on August 10 as a southbound D train pulled into the DeKalb Avenue subway station.
Police said the suspect asked the 33-year-old conductor for directions. When she told him that he was on the wrong platform, he allegedly punched her through the train window and flicked a cigarette at her.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for bruising to her shoulder.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, cargo shorts, a black baseball cap and black sneakers.
