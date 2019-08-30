Comments
SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Summit, New Jersey, teen has overcome the odds against him on the way to college.
SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Summit, New Jersey, teen has overcome the odds against him on the way to college.
He’s bounced from foster home to foster home for years, but his community is making sure he will start this semester out right, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reports.
Josh Banks was on his own after he turned 18. He got into Rutgers University, but literally had nothing.
A local mom asked for donations on Facebook, and the response was overwhelming.
Banks received sheets, new clothes, gift cards for supplies, a first-aid kit with directions for treating a cold and even a brand new computer.
Banks is all moved into school and friends say he will have a play to stay in town during breaks.