Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Nothing but bright blue skies and warm sun today. We start off a little chilly in the 50s north and west of the metro, but we all get into the 80s by this afternoon. NYC’s High: 85°.
Expect milder temps to the south and slightly inland. The weekend is looking pretty awesome too. Saturday is the best with sunny skies and temps around 80°. Temps drop a hair Sunday thanks to more clouds.
Monday is around 80° again, under partly cloudy skies with a showers chance, mainly north of NYC. Hurricane Dorian is looking to hit Florida possibly on Labor Day.