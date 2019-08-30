BREAKINGNYPD: Suspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Overnight In Jamaica, Queens
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Nothing but bright blue skies and warm sun today. We start off a little chilly in the 50s north and west of the metro, but we all get into the 80s by this afternoon. NYC’s High: 85°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect milder temps to the south and slightly inland. The weekend is looking pretty awesome too. Saturday is the best with sunny skies and temps around 80°. Temps drop a hair Sunday thanks to more clouds.

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday is around 80° again, under partly cloudy skies with a showers chance, mainly north of NYC. Hurricane Dorian is looking to hit Florida possibly on Labor Day.

