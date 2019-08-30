NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officers shot and killed a man during a violent encounter overnight in Queens.
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to 156th Street and Brinkerhoff Avenue in Jamaica.
Officers told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas the shooting was connected to another one in the area.
A suspect in his 20’s is dead after a police involved shooting at 156th Street + Brinkerhoff (110th) Avenue in Queens. Police say the suspects gun was recovered at the scene. The officers involved were not injured. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/uZmXo1SIzi
— Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) August 30, 2019
Not much information has been released, but police said they recovered a gun at the scene.
The officers were not injured. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation, per standard procedure.
Police have only said the suspect was a man in his 20s.
