NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officers shot and killed a man during a violent encounter overnight in Queens.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to 156th Street and Brinkerhoff Avenue in Jamaica.

Officers told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas the shooting was connected to another one in the area.

Not much information has been released, but police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

The officers were not injured. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation, per standard procedure.

Police have only said the suspect was a man in his 20s.

