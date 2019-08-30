Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens teenager is due in court today after being accused in an ISIS terror plot.
The FBI and NYPD arrested the 19-year-old last night at his home on Butler Street in East Elmhurst.
The U.S. attorney’s office said the arrest was part of a national security investigation.
Sources told CBS2 the suspect was planning to carry out a knife attack somewhere in Queens, all in the name of ISIS.
Sources said he revealed his plans while texting with undercover FBI agents.
Authorities have not released the teen’s name or an exact time or target.
Officials said the suspect was under constant surveillance by law enforcement and there is no threat to public safety.