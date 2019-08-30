Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Rockland County GOP has taken down a Facebook video some have labeled as anti-Semitic.
The video posted Wednesday warned of a Hasidic Jewish “takeover” and featured news clips about conflicts related to the county’s growing ultra-Orthodox Jewish population.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s GOP must openly denounce what he calls hateful, anti-Semitic rhetoric.
County Executive Ed Day calls the content of the video “factual” but says the “tone and undercurrent” were “unacceptable.”
In 2015, a five-minute video comparing Rockland County to Nazi-occupied Germany created controversy.
The video allegedly took aim at a Facebook page called “Block the Block Vote,” which advocates against the influence of the Orthodox bloc vote in Rockland.