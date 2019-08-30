



— There’s a new tribute to those who served their country years ago on Long Island this holiday weekend.

A piece of history is on display in Nassau County’s Eisenhower Park.

It feels like Washington, D.C. It’s replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“The Wall That Heals” stands 7-feet high and 300-feet wide, and it’s already providing healing to Long Island Vietnam veterans, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reports.

The Wall That Heals "The Wall That Heals," a replica of the original Vietnam veterans Memorial, was on display in Long Island's Eisenhower Park over Labor Day weekend. (Credit: CBS2)

“It took me 40 years before I actually put a veteran’s hat on,” Vietnam veteran William Green said. “I just faded away, put my uniform in the closet.”

Friday, Green arrived with pride. He and his wife, Elaine, brought Mario Cangialosi, their 90-year-old Floral Park neighbor, to pay respects at the emotional site.

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of people that sacrificed themselves for this war and the Vietnamese people,” Cangialosi said.

“The memories come back and the tears keep flowing. It doesn’t stop,” Elaine Green said.

The tour is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and is set to visit 34 states this year. It will go to Pennsylvania next.

William Green says he and his fellow soldiers are transported back in time.

“It’s quite an eye-opener, so to speak. You know, guys are on there and they’re screaming and they’re crying, and you had to take care of them, ” he said.

He spent 1966 and 1967 working at a field hospital in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

McLogan: “What does this wall mean to you now and to your family?”

William Green: “It means that although those guys that are on that wall are gone, they’re still here. They’re still here.”

There will be a candlelight ceremony Friday evening. Closing ceremonies are Sunday afternoon and families are urged to attend.