NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic’s left shoulder appeared to be just fine as he put together a straightforward, straight-set victory over Denis Kudla to reach the U.S. Open’s fourth round for the 12th appearance in a row.

The top-seeded Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He had complained about pain in his shoulder and repeatedly was visited by a trainer during his previous match.

Next will be a match Sunday against three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic has won 36 of his past 37 Grand Slam matches.

He is pursuing a fourth title at the U.S. Open and 17th major trophy overall.

Serena Williams used a seven-game run midway through the match to grab control and moved into the U.S. Open’s fourth round for the 18th consecutive appearance with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Karolina Muchova.

Williams had a bit of shakiness with her serve, double-faulting seven times.

Otherwise, she played well, and went from trailing 3-2 at the outset to grabbing the opening set and a 3-0 lead in the second.

Williams is seeking a seventh title at Flushing Meadows and the 24th Grand Slam singles trophy of her career.

On Sunday, she will face 22nd-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia for a quarterfinal berth.

Second-seeded Ash Barty advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari.

Barty, the reigning French Open champ who faced tough tests in her first two rounds, employed a steady baseline game and took advantage of 39 unforced errors from the 29th-ranked Sakkari.

This is the second year in a row Barty has advanced to the final 16. She next faces the winner of the match later Friday between 18th-seeded Qiang Wang and Fiona Ferro.

Roger Federer won in straight sets for the first time in this year’s U.S. Open, downing Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16.

Federer, the No. 3 seed and five-time champion at Flushing Meadows, dropped the first set in his previous two rounds but that was not an issue against the 58th-ranked Evans. Federer blasted 48 winners and served up 10 aces en route to the victory, his 18th straight third-round win at the Open.

Next up for Federer is the winner of the match later Friday between 15th-seeded David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta.

