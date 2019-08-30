CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Tennis, US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic’s left shoulder appeared to be just fine as he put together a straightforward, straight-set victory over Denis Kudla to reach the U.S. Open’s fourth round for the 12th appearance in a row.

The top-seeded Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He had complained about pain in his shoulder and repeatedly was visited by a trainer during his previous match.

Next will be a match Sunday against three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic has won 36 of his past 37 Grand Slam matches.

He is pursuing a fourth title at the U.S. Open and 17th major trophy overall.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his Men’s Singles third round match against Denis Kudla of the United States on day five of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2019 in Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Serena Williams used a seven-game run midway through the match to grab control and moved into the U.S. Open’s fourth round for the 18th consecutive appearance with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Karolina Muchova.

Serena Williams of the United States returns a shot during of her Women’s Singles round three match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on day five of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2019 in Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Williams had a bit of shakiness with her serve, double-faulting seven times.

Otherwise, she played well, and went from trailing 3-2 at the outset to grabbing the opening set and a 3-0 lead in the second.

Williams is seeking a seventh title at Flushing Meadows and the 24th Grand Slam singles trophy of her career.

On Sunday, she will face 22nd-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia for a quarterfinal berth.

 

Second-seeded Ash Barty advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns a shot during her Women’s Singles third round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on day five of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2019 in Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Barty, the reigning French Open champ who faced tough tests in her first two rounds, employed a steady baseline game and took advantage of 39 unforced errors from the 29th-ranked Sakkari.

This is the second year in a row Barty has advanced to the final 16. She next faces the winner of the match later Friday between 18th-seeded Qiang Wang and Fiona Ferro.

 

Roger Federer won in straight sets for the first time in this year’s U.S. Open, downing Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16.

Federer, the No. 3 seed and five-time champion at Flushing Meadows, dropped the first set in his previous two rounds but that was not an issue against the 58th-ranked Evans. Federer blasted 48 winners and served up 10 aces en route to the victory, his 18th straight third-round win at the Open.

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot during his Men’s Singles third round match against Daniel Evans of Great Britain on day five of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2019 in Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Next up for Federer is the winner of the match later Friday between 15th-seeded David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply