NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Yankees are now (officially) the most snake-bitten team in MLB history.

Third baseman Gio Urshela has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin muscle injury. It marks the 29th different Yankee to land on the IL in 2019, a new Major League record.

Urshela was pulled in the fifth inning of a 7-3 win at Seattle on Wednesday after he felt tightness in his groin. Urshela said he felt the muscle tighten early in the game and didn’t want it to get worse.

A breakout star for the banged-up Yankees this season, Urshela is hitting .331 with 18 homers and a .924 OPS. He was placed on the IL retroactive to Thursday.

Despite 36 separate IL trips this year, New York is still rolling into the Labor Day weekend with the league’s best record and will welcome back another wounded star as well.

The Yankees have activated first baseman Luke Voit who has been missing for the last month while dealing with a sports hernia.

New York announced both moves Friday prior to a series opener against Oakland at Yankee Stadium. Voit is back in the starting lineup and batting sixth Friday night.

Voit has been out since July 30 with a sports hernia. He played four rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 8-for-17 with two homers. The beefy 28-year-old is hitting .278 with 19 homers and an .885 OPS this season.

