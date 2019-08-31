GENEVA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in less than two weeks away and police in New York state are looking for the vandal who defaced a memorial to the first responders who died on that horrific day.

Police in Geneva, New York say someone spray painted over the local monument dedicated to the victims of 2001 terrorist attacks.

The entire stone carving, which shows emergency workers holding up the American flag, was covered by white spray paint.

A 9/11 memorial was vandalized in Geneva — a former 9/11 first responder said that things like this are difficult to hear about. https://t.co/y11KZfbUBk — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) August 28, 2019

“It brings it all back to us when more attention is played onto it by people doing damaging things, saying damaging things, it makes it a lot harder,” 9/11 first responder Andrew Stromfeld told CBS-affiliate WROC.

Assistant city manager Adam Blowers said local authorities would not stop until they catch the brazen suspect who carried out the heartless crime.

“Sometimes it might not be about their feelings, but what they don’t take into consideration is what about the people that the monument means,” Stromfeld added.

Geneva police are asking anyone with information to contact them.