



— More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s , a disease that disrupts daily life and is one of the leading causes of death in our country.

In September, a series of fundraisers will be held in New Jersey to help patients and their caregivers.

Alzheimer’s New Jersey provides services for caregivers, such as support groups, education and respite scholarships.

Ken Zaentz, president and CEO of Alzheimer’s New Jersey, says they have been holding the Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s events for well over 20 years.

The donations help the organization expand the number of respite scholarships distributed.

Steve Koffler, a member of the Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s Central Regional Walk committee, is a caregiver himself. He says his wife was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment that led to Alzheimer’s about 10 years.

“My daughter and I over time had to do more and more things for my wife,” Koffler said. “It just has changed our lives very significantly, and I know we’re not alone.”

For more information about Alzheimer’s New Jersey and their upcoming fundraising walks, visit alznj.org.